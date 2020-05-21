MicroTech Partners with CostPerform to Offer Comprehensive Cost and Performance Management Software

TYSONS, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech, a leading provider of Information Technology, Network and Telecom products, services and solutions to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with CostPerform, a leading cost management tool used for output costing, IT costing, performance and scenario analyses, capacity analyses, financial analyses, mission costing and Budgeting and Forecasting. CostPerform is also the ideal solution for a specific accounting framework called Technology Business Management (TBM), which has been mandated by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for all IT spending flowing through federal agencies.

Because of its superior functionality, ability to link to the mission (and business) side of an organization, very reasonable pricing as well as the availability of a pre-defined TBM template, CostPerform has become the tool of choice for TBM. Not only does CostPerform include the TBM taxonomy from the TBM Council, it also gives you the flexibility to get the most out of your costing tool and make balanced management decisions.

For mission costing CostPerform is used at dozens of agencies in multiple departments such DoD, DHS, Commerce, Department of Education, Agriculture and Department of Labor. CostPerform's flexibility allows these organizations to model their very different processes, outputs and outcomes and be able to link it with TBM.

"The partnership between MicroTech and CostPerform will provide our Federal customers the solutions needed to be financially effective and efficient," said Tony Jimenez, President and CEO of MicroTech. "The COVID-19 crisis is definitive proof of how critical it is to manage resources and understand funding options and CostPerform is the ideal solution."

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had momentous success since its inception in 2004. MicroTech is a Prime Contractor on more than 25 Government-wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contracts (IDIQs). MicroTech has an incredibly robust leasing and financing division which allows them to enhance the capital needs of customers by providing alternative leasing and financing options to cover the full cost of assets. Visit MicroTech online at microtech.net to learn more.

About CostPerform: Thanks to more than 20 years of experience, a global partner network and unique software platform, CostPerform has become the leader in cost and performance management software. When they discovered that none of the products on the market could resolve the questions their clients had, they decided to develop our own software. CostPerform was born, and over two decades, it has evolved into the ultimate expression of their abilities in cost and performance management, both in terms of experience and knowledge. Now, over 450 organizations and 600 consultants spread across 45 countries use their software, making CostPerform the leader in the field and the professionals' choice for answering the most complex cost and performance questions. They provide the training, coaching and support needed to help organizations get the most out of CostPerform – and their business performance.

