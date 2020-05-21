TensorMark and University Hospitals Announce a Strategic Initiative to More Safely Jumpstart the Economy Using Computer Vision and COVID-19 Testing

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TensorMark, Inc., a US cloud-based AI and computer vision technology provider, and nationally recognized University Hospitals, a health system comprised of 18 hospitals, more than 50 outpatient health centers and over 200 physician offices, announced today a strategic initiative to make returning to work, restaurants, and entertainment safer.

The solution will utilize TensorMark's AI and computer vision/facial recognition technology to allow consenting consumers to leverage their personal COVID-19 test results and create a real-time platform that employers, retail venues, sports arenas, and concert venues can use to validate a person's recent results for the COVID-19 virus.

Only permission-based consumer information will be included in the databank based on testing in compliance with University Hospitals guidelines and privacy laws, including HIPAA. "Working with TensorMark allows us to design an identity solution built around consumers' preferences to safely, securely and efficiently validate a person's recent results," says Robert Eardley, CIO of University Hospitals.

"TensorMark's technology can be deployed via a wearable (e.g., VUZIX Blade), smartphone, or mounted device at the entrance of a certified location to validate an individual via facial recognition," says Andrew Jacobson, President of TensorMark. "Based on such validation, locations are able to take a number of different actions from fast tracking an individual for entrance to automatically unlocking and opening doors."

"While States are gradually reopening their economies based on strict physical distancing guidelines, a full economic recovery is dependent on the ability to facilitate very safe large public gatherings of people at festivals, concerts, sporting events, and other venues. A protocol based on testing and facial recognition can be the key to allow those gatherings to occur in a manner that will both provide public confidence and also prevent the spread of the virus," says Scott Wolstein, real-estate developer and TensorMark advisor.

TensorMark's and University Hospitals' goal is to help ensure a safer and healthier environment outside of an individual's home as well as increase confidence in the safety at participating employers and locations. Employers can have the ability to test their staff and have the technology be the "stamp of approval" by stating the employer is "TMCertified" that all employees are safe and healthy, which will be incredibly valuable for the hospitality industry.

About TensorMark Corporation:

TensorMark, Inc. is a SaaS based cloud platform bridging the gap to deliver rapid integrations between industry-specific toolsets and computer vision, including facial, object, and text recognition, for a multitude of commercial and residential applications to include, but not be limited to retail, access control/security, fin-tech applications, hospitality, and loyalty.

TensorMark implements AI and computer vision to compile analytics and make data actionable for businesses to drive individual goals ranging from enhance security to efficiency to profitability all while using currently deployed infrastructures. TensorMark's patent-pending platform integrates with existing systems and turns them into data powerhouses as opposed to antiquated static solutions. TensorMark is a privately held with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, visit www.TensorMark.com.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 28,000 physicians and employees.

For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

