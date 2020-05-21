DocPlanner Group Chooses Vonage to Power its Telehealth Service as Demand Grows in Light of Public Health Crisis

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NASDAQ:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has announced that DocPlanner Group has chosen Vonage to power its telehealth service. With Vonage's Video API , DocPlanner, the leading healthcare booking platform globally, will be able to offer doctors the best possible support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in Poland, DocPlanner now has seven offices worldwide, and serves 30 million unique patients on its websites who generate 2 million bookings every month. In response to high demand for telehealth services amidst the global health crisis, DocPlanner launched remote video consultations powered by Vonage's Video API. Deployed within a week, the service can be quickly scaled to 200,000 doctors and key hospitals globally, to use with patients for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"When DocPlanner launched our new video consultation service we knew we needed high quality, secure and real-time connectivity to provide patients with the best possible care," said Gabriel Prat, VP of Product at DocPlanner. "Video consultations enable doctors to treat patients at a distance, offering visual interactions and essential treatment while limiting the spread of COVID-19. Vonage provided us with the technology we needed to create a rich patient experience specific to our needs that can also be adapted as required."

DocPlanner also selected Vonage to help improve the doctor appointment booking process, minimize patient no-shows, and reduce costs per conversion by consolidating service traffic within one main provider. DocPlanner also benefits from other solutions available on Vonage's API platform, including two-factor authentication, SMS appointment reminders, surveys and appointment summaries.

"With a long history as a leader in video, Vonage is powering the solutions of many of the world's leading telehealth services like DocPlanner," said Omar Javaid, President, Vonage API Platform Group. "We are honored that DocPlanner has chosen Vonage to enable the life-changing solutions it is bringing to patients. It's vital for healthcare providers to be able to deliver a continuous, effective service when the unexpected happens, and adopting telehealth services means that those forced to self-isolate can access care from practitioners with thousands of miles between them, an important step to protecting other patients and healthcare professionals."

DocPlanner has also expanded its messaging strategy with Vonage Messages API , which integrates with SMS, WhatsApp, and other social chat apps, meaning the business can engage with customers worldwide through their channel of choice. Together with rich features and instant results, this makes for an engaging, cost-effective chat experience.

Vonage has been a worldwide leader in webRTC video solutions since the webRTC standard was established in 2012. Featuring advanced security features such as encrypted media and recordings, and detailed analytics providing advanced insights into quality of service, Vonage's Video API Platform enables healthcare providers to build custom video applications to unlock the power of telehealth capabilities for clients, helping them to deliver virtual medical and health services in real-time and make deeper and more meaningful connections with their patients.

As demand for solutions to enable virtual medical care has increased during the current global health crisis, usage of Vonage's Video API has experienced significant growth over the last three months, especially in the telehealth, social and education industries, and has delivered more than 50 billion minutes of video since inception, across a virtually unlimited number of use cases.

About Vonage

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About DocPlanner

DocPlanner currently serves 30 million patients and processes over 2 million bookings every month. It lists more than 2 million healthcare professionals with a total of 3 million patient reviews on its websites in 15 countries.

The company was founded in 2012 in Poland and now boasts a team of more than 1,300 based across offices in Warsaw, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome, Mexico City, Curitiba and Bologna.

With a global mission to 'make the healthcare experience more human' the company provides free doctor reviews and booking for patients via its online marketplace. In addition, it offers doctors and clinics a SaaS tool used to optimize their patient flow, reduce no-shows, and digitize their practices in order to be able to spend more time with the patient and ultimately improve healthcare outcomes. Via its TuoTempo brand, the company offers a more sophisticated suite of optimization products for large healthcare institutions. DocPlanner is backed by leading venture capital funds including Point Nine Capital, Goldman Sachs Private Capital and One Peak Partners, raising a total of €130 million to date.

For more information please visit https://www.docplanner.com/about-us .

