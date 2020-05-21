RiskPro Selects FinMason to Deliver Fixed Income Risk Analytics

BOSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, a FinTech firm and investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced that it has been selected by RiskPro, a revolutionary risk profiling and portfolio construction system that helps Financial Advisors improve the investor experience, to deliver fixed income risk calculations.

"The wealth management industry has typically had poor access to robust fixed income analytics. This is because there are few providers and they charge high prices," said Nick Scalzo, CEO of RiskPro. "By leveraging FinMason's fixed income solution, we can now provide institutional-grade risk calculations on individual fixed income instruments at no additional cost to our customers."

FinMason's modern technology platform will allow RiskPro to consume fixed income analytics on any bond or bond portfolio via a simple API call that will be fully integrated within their system, providing the additional analytics needed to be even more precise with their risk calculations. For clients, the integration will be invisible, except for the more precise output.

"RiskPro's time-tested risk algorithm was a big differentiator during the last equity decline. Their Perpetual Suitability™ approach to risk proved to be robust even in the face of statistically improbable declines," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "As investors increasingly stretch for yield in this unusual rate environment, RiskPro is positioning themselves to save their clients yet again should the environment change, as it inevitably will at some point."

This partnership announcement follows last week's news that the first European headquartered firm to adopt the FinMason API would be Enhance Group, which would be incorporating multi-asset analytics at both the security and portfolio levels.

ABOUT RISKPRO

RiskPro® is an investment risk profiling and portfolio construction software as a service platform developed by ProTools, LLC ("ProTools"). RiskPro® is an edge-technology company headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. Through RiskPro®, financial institutions and their advisors can support their fiduciary responsibilities to provide clients with prudent investment advice and investment account surveillance. For more, visit www.riskproadvisor.com.

ABOUT FINMASON

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riskpro-selects-finmason-to-deliver-fixed-income-risk-analytics-301063386.html

SOURCE FinMason