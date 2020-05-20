Radiance Expands Academic Partnership with Auburn University for Additional Master's Degree

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies is paving the way to upskilling their workforce. In 2019, Radiance University established a partnership with Auburn University Samuel Ginn College of Engineering's Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering to offer an online Master of Engineering Management (MEM) degree to full-time employees-owners. Now, Radiance is partnering with the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business to offer its employee-owners across 12 states a fully online Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

Radiance CEO, Bill Bailey, knows first-hand the challenges that come with trying to advance your education while working full-time and raising a family. "Making it easier for our employees to earn an advanced degree was a simple decision. We hope employee-owners take advantage of this opportunity as Radiance is committed to promoting professional development and higher education," says Mr. Bailey.

Radiance believes that investing in people and paying 100% for a master's degree will help build the next generation of leaders. In addition to the financial benefit, this is a unique opportunity because Auburn University faculty will intermittently come to Radiance to teach, as well as use live streaming technology. "It is exciting and rewarding to develop a new cohort instructional model that provides flexibility and convenience for our employee-owners who have full-time jobs and families," says Ms. Lane Fabby, Chancellor of Radiance University. The inaugural cohort begins Fall of 2020.

This academic partnership will provide an opportunity for Radiance employees to have cohort-based participation in Auburn University's highly ranked and respected MBA program. Auburn University's MBA degree is consistently ranked among the best in the nation: Poets and Quants (#8), Online MBA Report (#11), US News & World Report (#18), and Princeton Review (#19). Auburn's MBA program comprises 39 total semester credit hours over 13 courses. Nine courses form the MBA core allowing four elective courses to create a focus concentration or earn a graduate certificate.

Recruiting and retaining top talent is a priority for Radiance and when more employees hold advanced degrees, better solutions in technical intelligence, advanced technologies, and weapon systems can be developed for Government customers. Intellectual development at Radiance is a critical capability. Failure to adapt to all aspects to how Radiance prepares its workforce for the future creates an unacceptable risk. Investing in education is an institutional responsibility and enables Radiance employee-owners to perform in current and future domains.

ABOUT RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES:

Radiance Technologies is a 100% employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence. Radiance leverages small business flexibility and large business innovation to provide technical support, solutions and products, as well as the benefits of diverse technical competencies along with flexibility and responsiveness. They now have corporate facilities in nine states and project offices across 12 states.

