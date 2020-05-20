Michael Baker International Selected for $5M Water Engineering Analyses Contract with TxDOT

HOUSTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, was selected for a $5M contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, drainage design services and stream bank stabilization/restoration design services across the Houston District. Work is expected to begin in June 2020 and continue for a period of five years, with specific tasks assigned throughout the contract duration.

"Houston experiences multiple flood events nearly every year, with examples as severe as 2017's Hurricane Harvey," said Suad Cisic, National Practice Lead, Water at Michael Baker. "Our firm has the proven experience and local knowledge to successfully assist TxDOT in mitigating the impacts of these potentially-devastating events. Our selection for this important work illustrates the strength of the team and its dedication to solving these complex challenges through innovation and collaboration."

Michael Baker's work in hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, drainage design will be critical in providing safer roadways and limiting hydraulic impacts of roadway reconstruction across the Houston District. With this knowledge, the team will provide drainage design, impact mitigation and stream bank stabilization/restorative design services that enable safer roadways and evacuation routes in the area.

