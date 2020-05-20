Veregy Phase 2 Contract Brings Annual Energy Savings to $192,000 for McHenry Schools

MCHENRY, Ill., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veregy, a leader in innovative energy solutions, announced the award of a $6.8 million contract with the McHenry Community High School District #156 ("District"). The award is a Phase 2 energy-saving project which will focus on improvements to the West High School Campus.

Veregy member company, CTS Group, was selected by the District for the Phase 1 project at the East Campus in 2019. The project included energy-efficient ground source heat pump mechanical system upgrades and a 71 geothermal well field, a building automation system, and LED lighting improvements throughout the 182,000 SF 4-story facility. Following the success of the Phase 1 project, the District has again partnered with Veregy member company CTS Group, for Phase 2, which will bring similar improvements to the West Campus. Construction will begin this month and will be ready for the return of students this fall.

The improvements will be implemented through guaranteed energy savings performance contracts, which provides the District with a set contract amount and guaranteed savings. These optimizations at both campuses will reduce the District's annual energy costs by $192,000.

"The projects represent a long term financially sustainable commitment and investment in our schools, teachers, and community," said Dr. Ryan McTague, District Superintendent. "The money saved through increasing our energy efficiency can be reinvested in our programs, courses, and facilities for many years to come creating a bright and sustainable future for our district."

About Veregy

Veregy is made up of eight award-winning engineering and energy service companies that together create pathways to eco-friendly building and systems optimizations, generating immediate and future energy savings and long-term gains. For more information visit www.veregy.com

