PRC Selected as Contact Tracing Partner for the State of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading healthcare market research and consulting company supporting over 2,500 healthcare organizations across all 50 states, announced today their approved contract to rapidly expand Nebraska's Contact Tracing efforts, a critical next step in Nebraska's COVID-19 response.

"Contact tracing is a proven public health strategy and another tool we're utilizing to tackle fighting the coronavirus head on and focus on the people directly impacted," said Governor Pete Ricketts. "Our objective remains to help mitigate the spread of the virus and robust contact tracing will help us do that."

Contact tracing involves contacting individuals affected by COVID-19, identifying recent contacts and interviewing friends, families, and other close contacts about their symptoms. Calls will be made seven days a week for the next 6 to 12 months. During these calls, call center representatives will provide information about steps that exposed individuals should take to monitor their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will also log responses to determine if these individuals are symptomatic for COVID-19 and need to be referred to other public health teams for additional follow-up.

"We are humbled and honored to be selected for this very impactful initiative," said Dr. Joe Inguanzo, PRC President and CEO, "Our team is prepared and eager to help local Nebraskans."

PRC was chosen through an evaluation process with representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). All PRC interviewing department representatives have patient interviewing experience and have completed extensive HIPAA and customer service training along with recent training provided by DHHS. As a company, PRC has taken measures to ensure the health and safety of employees following the guidelines provided by the CDC and local authorities. Additionally, the interviewing representatives are conducting some of the calls remotely via the PRC phone system. The workforce handling this project will help speed up the process and provide additional support needed to help crush the curve with COVID-19.

About PRC

PRC, a leading market research and consulting company, specializes in high-quality survey research, analytics tools, and coaching for the healthcare industry. With over 40-years of experience conducting hospital phone surveys to patients, community, physicians and employees, PRC's mission is to drive excellence in all aspects of healthcare. PRC partners with organizations to support their efforts in improving healthcare for all by becoming better places for patients to be treated, physicians to practice medicine, and employees to work. PRC stands at the forefront of innovation, offering clients real-time survey solutions, innovative techniques and actionable insights making sure support extends beyond the patient and into the realm of employee engagement, physician partnership and alignment, community health needs, government-mandated reporting, consumer and brand studies, and more.

www.PRCCustomResearch.com

To Apply to Join the PRC Team and Help Crush the Curve for Nebraskans, visit www.CrushTheCurveNE.com

State of Nebraska Additional Information

For the latest information, visit www.Governor.Nebraska.gov and subscribe to the coronavirus updates. You can also visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus for more information. Additionally, we've set up a Test Nebraska hotline at 402-207-9377 to answer questions about the testing initiative.

