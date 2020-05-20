Market Overview

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. Announces Partnership with Service American Indemnity Company (SAIC)

PRNewswire  
May 20, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Underwriter and Program Manager, announced today a partnership with Service American Indemnity Company, a national workers compensation carrier, to enhance its Social Service Workers Compensation Program.

As a national carrier, SAIC offers Tangram the opportunity to provide competitive workers compensation insurance to thousands of social service organizations across the country.  SAIC is a carrier specializing in workers compensation for close to 40 years and operating with a strong infrastructure to add bench strength to Tangram's already well established, flagship program.

"Tangram is ushering in a new era on our Social Service Workers Compensation Program and I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Service American," said Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO at Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. "Their specialization and longevity in the workers compensation space are highly complementary to our capabilities. In combination with Tangram's 20 years of expertise and commitment in this niche, our social service program will be an even more meaningful provider of insurance solutions to these critical organizations."

To connect with a member of the Tangram team, visit tangramins.com.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.
Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a managing general underwriter and national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions.  For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

About Service American
Service American Indemnity Company (SAIC) is a nationally admitted casualty insurer specializing in Workers Compensation. Service American operates under its parent, Service Insurance Holdings, which is wholly owned by the Gray Family. Service American Indemnity Company and Service Lloyds are rated A-VIII (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tangram-insurance-services-inc-announces-partnership-with-service-american-indemnity-company-saic-301062647.html

SOURCE Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

