Mary Washington Healthcare to Modernize Point of Use and Replenishment Processes with SaaS Supply Chain Technology from Tecsys

MONTREAL, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX:TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce Virginia-based Mary Washington Healthcare has selected Tecsys' SaaS-based Healthcare Solutions to automate and optimize hospital inventory and replenishment management.

The Tecsys solution will be deployed across both regional hospitals and leveraged throughout the 50+ healthcare facilities to optimize intra-network deliveries, automate supply management and streamline case management. Nursing and procedural areas (operating rooms, catheterization labs and interventional radiology rooms) will be outfitted with technology designed for clinically integrated workflows in each area; these technologies include a combination of enabling software, RFID and barcode technology, mobile devices and embedded UIs.

"Conservatively, the Tecsys platform will deliver a solid ROI within the first year," says Alan K. Edwards, vice president of supply chain solutions at Mary Washington Healthcare. "Fragmented systems and processes lead to inefficiency. When you factor in the loss associated with uncaptured revenue, expired product, manual replenishment and recall, redundant case management processes — a point of use supply chain transformation is a strategic vehicle for bottom line improvement. We are delighted to be pursuing those improvements with the Tecsys team and technology."

"We are thrilled to be delivering a state-of-the-art supply chain solution to Mary Washington Healthcare," shares Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "The healthcare market is often seen scrambling to keep up with regulatory pressure and labor shortages. The savvy team at Mary Washington Healthcare has plotted a path to avoid those pitfalls, and we are pleased to be part of that transformative journey."

Stay up to date with the latest news from Tecsys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare is a fully integrated, regional medical system that provides inpatient and outpatient care through over 50 facilities including Mary Washington Hospital, a 451-bed regional medical center, and Stafford Hospital, a 100-bed community hospital. Mary Washington Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system with a longstanding commitment to provide care regardless of ability to pay. For more information about their services and facilities, visit mwhc.com.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mary-washington-healthcare-to-modernize-point-of-use-and-replenishment-processes-with-saas-supply-chain-technology-from-tecsys-301062322.html

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.