Marick Group Wins FAA Contract

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marick Group, LLC (Marick) has been awarded a $30.8 million follow-on contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for eLearning Support Services. The 5-year, single-award contract includes a base period of one year with four 12-month options and serves as the flagship for the company's growing human experience management practice.

"We derive a great deal of pride from supporting the FAA, its evolving mission, and its people-centric focus," say Rick Landsman, CEO and Co-founder of Marick. "Being fortunate enough to support the FAA for the past 13+ years, we feel even more grateful in supporting them during this sophisticated & transformational phase over the course of the next decade."

The FAA is challenged with maintaining and optimizing the skills, knowledge, and abilities of a diverse workforce of 55,000 employees for the benefit of safe & reliable airways and air travel, aircraft, and airports. Marick will continue to provide program management, technical engineering services, distance learning support, updated and current documentation, change management support, training platforms, content development, and overall software and infrastructure support to ensure the FAA's Learning Enterprise Architecture (LEA)'s infrastructure serves the full needs of the FAA training, technical, and HR communities. In addition, Marick will work in partnership with the FAA to support OPM reporting requirements, meet developing goals and presidential initiatives, and facilitate the consolidation of disparate systems within the agency. As partners, Marick and the FAA have implemented an integrated SAP SuccessFactors Learning and Blackboard Learning solution, as well as the SAP SuccessFactors Performance and Goals module. The partnership is continuing down the path of an integrated Talent Management system by implementing SAP SuccessFactors' Succession and Development and Employee Central modules.

Marick Group is a go-to trusted advisor in the Human Capital Management software space. With unparalleled industry knowledge and experience in the public sector, they deliver customized solutions that perfectly fit their clients' needs.

The FAA is a governmental body of the United States with powers to regulate all aspects of civil aviation in that nation as well as over its surrounding international waters. It is charged with safely and efficiently operating and maintaining the most complex aviation system in the world.

For more information on Marick Group visit www.marickgroup.com.

Contact: Meg Hart, marketing@marickgroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marick-group-wins-faa-contract-301062079.html

SOURCE Marick Group, LLC