SecurityScorecard Partners With ND-ISAC to Offer Complimentary and Preferred Pricing to Members

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, announced today that it is partnering with the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (National Defense ISAC™ or ND-ISAC™) to offer its members a complimentary enterprise platform license and preferred pricing for SecurityScorecard services.

ND-ISAC is the national defense sector's non-profit organization formed to enhance the security and resiliency of the defense industry and its strategic partners. It provides a forum for sharing cyber threat information, best practices, and mitigation strategies.

"We're impressed with SecurityScorecard's commitment to making the world a safer place by providing organizations of all sizes with a holistic view of their cyber risk ecosystem," said Steve Shirley, ND-ISAC's Executive Director. "SecurityScorecard has an outstanding, value-driven solution and our partnership will empower all ND-ISAC members to monitor their cybersecurity posture while simultaneously identifying security gaps with vendors. Support such as this is crucial as we navigate the challenges presented by the mandatory remote environment."

ND-ISAC members can use their SecurityScorecard enterprise platform license to monitor their own organization as well as a group of third parties they leverage to run their respective businesses. This critical information enables users to identify and improve potential weaknesses in their cyber defenses. Members will also receive preferred pricing on SecurityScorecard's Vendor Risk Management (VRM) license upgrade bundles, providing an affordable solution for national defense organizations of all sizes.

Additionally, ND-ISAC and SecurityScorecard intend to leverage their partnership to support ND-ISAC members in their respective efforts to comply with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework. Slated to take effect in September, CMMC is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and will apply to all companies under contract with Department of Defense entities, which represent virtually all ND-ISAC members. ND-ISAC and SecurityScorecard will be supporting members on their compliance journey by enabling them to satisfy monitoring and risk identification requirements that are encapsulated within the CMMC framework.

"We are proud to strengthen and stabilize the supply chain of ND-ISAC members by helping them improve their first-and third-party security," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "As a former CISO, I am uniquely aware of the challenges organizations face during times of extraordinary upheaval. We have built a solution that we are proud to put in the hands of all CISOs to enable them to have a wider view of their cyber risk so national defense organizations can continue to help protect lives."

With over 1.3 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

ND-ISAC is the national defense sector's non-profit organization formed to enhance the security and resiliency of the defense industry and its strategic partners. ND-ISAC provides defense sector stakeholders a community and forum for sharing cyber threat information, best practices, and mitigation strategies; as well as all hazards threat information. Formerly known as the DIB-ISAO and Defense Security Information Exchange (DSIE), ND-ISAC also is the operational and support mechanism for the Defense Industrial Base Sector Coordinating Council (DIB SCC). For more information, visit www.ndisac.org.

