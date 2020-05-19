Scholle IPN Announces Sales And Marketing Agreement With ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc

NORTHLAKE, Ill., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholle IPN, a leading global supplier of flexible packaging solutions, announced today that they have entered into an agreement with packaging machinery providers, ALLIEDFLEX, to market and sell Scholle IPN filling equipment for bag-in-box and aseptic spouted pouch packaging formats in the North American market.

ALLIEDFLEX will market and sell a complete range of filling equipment produced by Scholle IPN including the SureFill® 100P – Aseptic, the first aseptically-capable spouted pouch filler on the market. Also key to the partnership is the SureFill® 40 Series, a versatile bag-in-box filler capable of filling a wide range of fitments and connectors that work in various channels including institutional dispensers for liquid food and beverage products.

Ross Bushnell, President and CEO of Scholle IPN, said of the partnership, "We are delighted to work with Dennis Calamusa and his ALLIEDFLEX team. They have long been leaders in the promotion of flexible packaging solutions and are experts in innovative flexible packaging systems."

Mr. Bushnell continued, "Now, perhaps like never before, we see the power of flexible packaging as an ideal format for protecting, maintaining and efficiently delivering vital food, beverage and sanitation products to people around the world. By accessing ALLIEDFLEX's considerable sales and marketing capability, we are confident that the exciting advancements in film, fitment and equipment technology from Scholle IPN will soon reach to even more markets and more customers."

"The North American packaging market continues to evolve to meet producer and end-consumer demands," said Dennis Calamusa, President and CEO of ALLIEDFLEX. "The addition of the renowned Scholle IPN product lines to the ALLIEDFLEX portfolio will broaden our Flexible Packaging Machinery Program by adding an exciting new level of technology that can help our customers bring their packaged goods to market in the best way possible, from fresh to ultra-clean to aseptic formats."

For additional information on Scholle IPN's filling equipment for bag-in-box and spouted pouches, visit their website at www.scholleipn.com.

ABOUT SCHOLLE IPN

Scholle IPN is a global leader in flexible packaging solutions for bag-in-box, pouches, barrier film, fitments, and filling equipment. With a vertically-integrated manufacturing footprint that stretches across five continents, Scholle IPN is able to quickly engineer total packaging solutions when and where they're needed to customers who then provide over one-hundred billion servings of food and beverage every year. www.scholleipn.com

ABOUT ALLIEDFLEX

ALLIEDFLEX has 25 years of application experience bringing hundreds of products to market in innovative pouch packaging. Their global packaging supplier alliances and strategic machinery partners represent the finest technological solutions in the world enabling the flexibility to provide a stand-alone machine or a complete integrated system. www.alliedflex.com

