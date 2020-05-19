BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the nation's largest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of multilingual artificially intelligent chatbots and videos to higher education, announced that St. Petersburg College has successfully integrated its Ocelot chatbot "AskPete" into its PeopleSoft Student Information System. The integrated bot is called "MyPete".

The result: St. Petersburg College students can now get immediate, personalized answers from the integrated "MyPete" chatbot to common questions such as: "What are my award amounts?", "What are my outstanding to-do items?", and "What is the status of my financial aid?", in addition to many others.

"This is a very exciting development for St. Petersburg College," said Wayne Kruger, Executive Director, Financial Assistance Services at St. Petersburg College. "We've been super impressed with 'Ask Pete' over the past two years. This integration shows that we have just begun to scratch the surface of this technology. It's a big win for our students and our staff."

"We share in St. Petersburg College's excitement," said Ben Beck, SVP of Product at Ocelot. "We believe that this PeopleSoft SIS integration opens up further opportunities for virtual student service."

The Ocelot platform is mobile friendly, WCAG AA 2.3 accessible, and can be deployed across student service departments and One-Stops.

Schools choose to build chatbots on Ocelot's Chatbot platform in order to:

Provide "Virtual Student Support" and Self-Service

Increase Enrollment and Retention

Reduce Phone Calls / Wait Times

Ensure Consistency of Answers

Promote Financial Literacy / Debt Education / FAFSA Completion

Meet Access and Equity Initiatives

