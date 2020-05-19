Halfaker Awarded CIO-SP3 Small Business Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, was awarded the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners (CIO-SP3) Small Business contract by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC).

CIO-SP3 Small Business vehicle is a 10-year, $20 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) with a 15-year period of performance. The contract provides Federal agencies with trusted, proven IT services firms who can help meet critical mission goals and fulfill socioeconomic requirements.

"This Best in Class vehicle provides additional opportunities for Halfaker to serve our Federal clients and support their mission requirements across a broad range of IT service areas," said Dawn Halfaker, CEO and President of Halfaker and Associates. "We look forward to continuing to serve the Federal government through this key acquisition tool."

Halfaker has previously earned contract awards for the CIO-SP3 Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Group and CIO-SP3 Small Business (8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business Group). The firm has a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes for Federal agencies across the government, and was most recently awarded the $17M Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality contract under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halfaker-awarded-cio-sp3-small-business-contract-301060946.html

SOURCE Halfaker and Associates, LLC