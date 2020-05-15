Symmetry Financial Group Announces Combination With Asurea Insurance Services

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Financial Group, a leading insurance marketing organization, announced that it has further enhanced its strategic partnership with Asurea Insurance Services by combining into a single group held by Quility Insurance Holdings. This partnership unites more than 4,000 licensed insurance agents across the nation.

"Symmetry and Asurea have worked in alignment with each other since our company's inception," says Symmetry Financial Group Co-Founder Casey Watkins. "There is great synergy between the organizations and within there lies an immense opportunity for us to leverage each other's strengths in the market. Asurea brings an incredible team of proven professionals, from the agents in the field to those in the corporate office. It's a win-win for everyone involved, including our agents and the clients we serve."

Symmetry and Asurea's independent insurance agents will continue to represent their respective companies while providing clients with industry-leading insurance products. This alignment will allow both organizations to unite the fundamental strengths that have led to years of unrivaled success in the life insurance vertical.

"For the last decade, we have been fortunate to work alongside Symmetry Financial Group with a mutual focus on protecting America's families, as Asurea has done for the last 28 years," says Mike Hansen, Head of Product Solutions at Asurea Insurance Services. "Both companies share similar values of positively impacting the lives of our clients and providing simple solutions to the complex problems faced by clients. Symmetry Financial Group's expertise in recruiting new talent combined with Asurea's strength in training and development generates a leap in value for our clients, agents, and stakeholders. Together, our expanded reach and depth advances our common mission of protecting the American dream one family at a time."

Both companies offer customized coverage options from a variety of top-rated insurance carriers. Product offerings include a full suite of life insurance solutions as well as Debt Free Life, a turnkey program designed to eliminate debt in nine years or less without any additional expenses to the client.

About Symmetry Financial Group

For ten years, Symmetry Financial Group has provided life insurance solutions to families across the nation. Symmetry Financial Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Fastest-Growing Company for the last four consecutive years and was recognized for a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine for two years in a row. Symmetry is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. For more information, visit sfglife.com.

About Asurea Insurance Services

Headquartered in Roseville, California, Asurea Insurance Services has been protecting America's families with customized life insurance products since 1991. Backed by partnerships with over 80 insurance carriers and in-depth training programs for agents, Asurea offers turnkey career opportunities for independent life insurance agents. For more information, visit asurea.com.

CONTACT: Calie Brummer, 828-581-0475 ext. 252, cbrummer@sfglife.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symmetry-financial-group-announces-combination-with-asurea-insurance-services-301060233.html

SOURCE Symmetry Financial Group