Screenvision Media Partners With Volta To Continue Business Expansion

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media today announced a partnership with Volta, which provides 1,300 ad-supported electric vehicle charging stations - and growing - across 400 nationwide locations, including retail, grocery, sport venues and movie theater parking lots. The relationship will enable Screenvision to augment its audience engagement by 70MM, complementing the company's existing cinema network with the high-impact reach of "on-the-go" media.

"Cinema will always be our core business, and now with Volta's substantial footprint, we are able to extend the impact of our premium video platform to high traffic retail locations for the first time," said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. "Importantly, Volta's presence adjacent to theaters creates a key connection point with moviegoers that starts in the parking lot and continues to the lobby and preshow."

Last year Screenvision broadened its offering of media solutions within and beyond movie theaters. These growth plans included the signing of 19 movie theater partner deals and launch of SV Sports, a new division that partners with leagues, teams and properties to provide access to premium video advertising. SV Sports currently includes Citi Field, 22 NASCAR tracks, NBA G League arenas and Minor League Baseball ballparks, as well as relationships across the AHL and ECHL.

Volta recently introduced its Essential Businesses Network, with charging stations positioned in parking lots adjacent to businesses such as grocery and drug stores. These venues, which continue to experience significant traffic, are currently running COVID-19 public service announcements, as well as messages in support of local businesses that are open and serving the community.

"Partnerships have always been a key element of powering Volta's continued growth and especially now, our new relationship with Screenvision takes on even greater importance in unlocking incremental value," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO, Volta. "We look forward to partnering with Screenvision's industry-leading sales force to offer a necessary platform for government agencies, brands and small businesses to reach the community. This is the foundation for what we believe will be a solid long-term relationship."

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. The company provides comprehensive advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors and sports venues nationwide. The Screenvision Media advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/

ABOUT VOLTA

Volta electric charging stations are revolutionizing the way brands advertise using sustainable technology. Founded in 2010, with the goal to build infrastructure that drives the world forward, Volta's electric vehicle charging stations benefit both brands and consumers in that they provide valuable ad space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta is creating the fueling network of the 21st century. They are currently the most utilized electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. www.voltacharging.com

