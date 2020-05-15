Local Intellectual Property Law Firms Wins Government Contract

FREDERICK, Md., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has selected McBee Moore & Vanik IP, LLC, a boutique intellectual property law firm based in Frederick, Maryland and Tysons Corner, Virginia, to provide patent legal services under two separate ten (10) year contracts: one in the field of biotechnology and a another in the field of chemistry. The firm is one of nine firms in the nation awarded a biotechnology contract and one of seven firms awarded a chemistry contract.

The NIH is the largest source of funding for biomedical research in the United States and generates significant licensing revenue from its intellectual property. The goal of NIH is to protect and improve public health by conducting and supporting fundamental research into the causes, prevention and cure of human diseases. The NIH is a leader in numerous technologies, including chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) cancer treatments, infectious disease treatments, diagnostic applications and among many others.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to serve the NIH, and we're grateful to have been selected for not just one, but two contracts, to provide biotechnology and chemistry patent legal services for the next 10 years," stated Dr. C.G. Moore, Partner at McBee Moore & Vanik and leader of the firm's NIH team.

More than 80-percent of the professional staff at McBee Moore & Vanik IP, LLC has either a doctorate in the life sciences or a medical doctorate. The firm was ranked #12, for 2019, on Harrity Analytics' list of most granted patents in USPTO Tech Center 1600, which covers "Biotechnology and Organics".

McBee, Moore and Vanik IP, LLC

McBee, Moore and Vanik IP, LLC (MMV) is based in Frederick, Maryland and Tysons Corner, Virginia. MMV was founded in 2016 and is a boutique patent law firm that strives to provide more efficient and streamlined services to clients at a reasonable cost. MMV represents US and international clients in the fields of biotechnology, chemistry, medical technology, engineering, software, metallurgy and pharmaceuticals while offering everything from patent prosecution and counseling to post-grant proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

