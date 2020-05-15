Luxembourg Institute of Health Has Entrusted Laboratoires Réunis Luxembourg and Ecolog International to Perform Luxembourg's Nationwide Large-scale COVID-19 Testing Program

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOLOG International, a leading global provider of integrated services, technology, environmental solutions, logistics, engineering and construction, and Laboratoires Réunis Luxembourg, have been entrusted to implement Luxembourg's nationwide large-scale COVID-19 testing program. Ecolog will establish 17 testing stations across the country with a capacity of up to 20,000 tests daily for citizens, residents and cross border workforce. The program provides the entire population with the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19, and to help effectively combat the pandemic.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Research together with the Ministry of Health, established a COVID-19 Task Force and developed a large scale testing strategy to provide the entire population of Luxembourg as well as cross-border commuters with the opportunity to conduct voluntary diagnostic tests to aid economic continuity and break the infection cycle. Ecolog's Eco-Care division provides Screening & Diagnostic Solutions that leverage decentralized testing stations and lab capacity to conduct diagnostic tests.

Commenting on the contract award, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International, said: "Acting and mobilizing our assets and technology rapidly in times of crisis is part of Ecolog's DNA. We are proud to contribute with our Screening & Diagnostic Solution to the safety and well-being of the society in Luxembourg during these challenging times. We believe that large-scale testing is the most effective way to help resume economic life and social livelihood."

"Get tested! It's an important contribution towards allowing us to live more freely in the weeks and months ahead," said Professor Ulf Nehrbass, CEO of Luxemburg Institute of Health.

