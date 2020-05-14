Certica's Data and Analytics Solutions Selected by California Ed Tech JPA

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certica Solutions, provider of high-impact K-12 assessment and analytics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the California Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA). The contract, awarded in the Ed Tech JPA's Educational Intelligence and Analytics Solution category, allows California districts easier access to Certica's data validation solution, Certify™, and teacher-ready analytics, Videri™. These solutions provide the most immediate, accessible, and actionable data to improve student outcomes.

The Ed Tech JPA streamlines the purchasing process for California districts, enabling them to avoid a lengthy, complicated request for proposal (RFP) process. Certica's data solutions are already in use at over 65 California districts, representing more than 1.5 million students. Joining with the Ed Tech JPA enables more districts to gain access to high-quality, real-time data for district accountability and instructional decision-making.

"Our goal at Ed Tech JPA is to streamline procurement, provide competitive pricing, and secure favorable technology contracts for educational agencies and other eligible entities," said Michelle Bennett, Procurement & IT Contracts Specialist. "We're excited to partner with Certica and enable more California districts to benefit from their powerful analytics and data validation solutions. Bringing technology that benefits students and educators is a driving force in why we established Ed Tech JPA and it's wonderful to see our vision becoming a reality."

Inclusion in the Ed Tech JPA deepens Certica's efforts in California. "We welcome being a part of the Ed Tech JPA. Being able to save districts valuable time by avoiding the often-cumbersome RFP process allows them to more quickly have meaningful data to help guide their students," said Mark Rankovic, Certica's president and CEO. "At Certica, we are always working towards innovative ways to most directly help districts employ smarter measurements using high-quality, relevant, real-time data. These steps help us positively impact student outcomes and this is the heart of our business."

To learn more about the Ed Tech JPA and Certica partnership, please click here.

About Certica Solutions

Certica is dedicated to advancing academic progress and equity in education through measurable improvements in student achievement. Certica's analytic, assessment and data management solutions provide a foundation for standards-based learning and assessment, as well as teacher data literacy. Certica serves more than 1,500 K-12 school districts and numerous charter school organizations and educational service agencies. Certica is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, with offices in North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Follow Certica on Twitter @Certica_K12.



SOURCE Certica Solutions