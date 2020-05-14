Market Overview

Algoma Steel Secures Iron Ore Supply

PRNewswire  
May 14, 2020 11:02am   Comments
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Algoma Steel Inc. (Algoma Steel) announced today they have signed a new four-year iron ore pellet purchase agreement with United States Steel Corporation. The contract replaces contracts that expire at the end of this year and provides Algoma Steel with surety of supply of quality iron ore pellets through to the close of the 2024 shipping season.

Algoma Steel CEO Michael McQuade remarked on the agreement, "This contract provides Algoma Steel with a competitive iron ore supply that will sustain our business through the steel market cycle."

About Algoma Steel Inc.:

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Algoma Steel Inc. is a fully integrated steel producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma Steel's size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer- driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors.

Today Algoma Steel is on a course of action, returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry's challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it might continue to be your partner in steel.

SOURCE Algoma Steel Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/14/c7837.html

