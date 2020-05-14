Rocketrip Announces Three-Year Renewal with NuVasive

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketrip, the pioneer in bringing behavioral change incentives to business travel, today announced a three-year renewal with NuVasive, the leader in spine technology innovation.

Rocketrip analytics provide NuVasive with increased visibility into travel spend, and Rocketrip's real-time Price to Beat reduced the company's travel costs by 18% last year. By layering Rocketrip onto their existing travel tech stack, NuVasive incentivizes employees to change their travel behaviors — and split the savings with the company.

"Our travelers, managers, and my finance team partners love the benefits of using Rocketrip," said Courtney Moran, travel manager and senior buyer at NuVasive. "Although travel is temporarily paused, our long-term growth planning continues, and Rocketrip has become both an essential employee benefit and a powerful cost savings generator."

Rocketrip and NuVasive began working together in 2017 to drive savings, increase online booking tool compliance, and support talent retention efforts by building a world-class travel culture. The partnership also supports a NuVasive company motto that empowers team members to "act like an owner."

"Business travel is a vital part of building relationships and generating revenue, and we're proud to help companies like NuVasive save money on travel while giving back to their employees," said Dan Ruch, CEO and founder of Rocketrip. "Forward-thinking companies like NuVasive will have the competitive advantage when it comes to securing talent and getting savings programs in place for business travel's return."

About Rocketrip

Rocketrip rewards employees for making flexible, cost-saving decisions when they travel for business while providing real-time insights into travel expenses — all with no disruption to your online booking process. A custom-calibrated Price to Beat and fully managed rewards store incentivize employees to choose lower-cost travel options. Rocketrip is trusted by enterprise brands like iHeartMedia, Feld Entertainment, and Twitter.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Rocketrip's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Genacast Ventures, GV, and Y Combinator.

