TransMedia Group to Tell How Bimal Shah Has Profoundly Helped More Than a Thousand American Families and Businesses to Prosper Since He Came to America From India

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimal Shah, CEO of Rajparth Achievers, LLC, has retained TransMedia Group to show how he helps businesses scale, including how to capture $200,000 in state grants available now on top of the PPP.

"Our PR campaign for Bimal will reveal how he is on a die-hard mission to build high achiever entrepreneurs throughout the world," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Bimal's customized systems and strategies are designed in his own words 'to provide security from enemies of prosperity, productivity, business, and life in general."

TransMedia said its PR program will present Bimal as a recognized public speaker who has inspired entrepreneurs and business leaders at professional association conferences and meetings. Today he is helping businesses throughout South Florida to receive up to $200,000 in training grants from the State of Florida.

Madden said Bimal is on a journey to "Make Pioneers Out of Entrepreneurs" by getting their three-year goal achieved in one year through customized systems of coaching, planning, and accountability.

"Our publicity will present Rajparth Achievers as founded on three principles: Thrive, Transform, and Transcend," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone.

"Bimal's story began when he came to the United States 25 years ago from India. He worked five jobs to completely fund his own out-of-state tuition and graduated from UF.

"Instead of accepting lucrative job offers, he chose to start his own business and has been a thriving entrepreneur ever since."

TransMedia said it will show how Shah has helped make a difference in the lives of more than 1,000 families and businesses by making them wealthy.

"We'll also highlight Bimal's brilliance as a speaker who has inspired so many at meetings of NPI, BNI, The Millionaires Group, Health Care Round Table, SFHHA, SFTA, Vistage CEOs, Goldman Sachs Cohorts, Florida Association of Public Adjusters, South Florida Hospital Association and American Businesswomen Association.

Bimal's books, "The Daily Happiness Multiplier", "The Breakthrough Accelerator Series" and "The Uncertain Times Cash Flow System" bring meaningful transformation in readers. His unique "Success Deck" consists of 52 workshop videos and tools to reshape entrepreneur's life and business.

"We'll show how his creative business planning strategies helps increase profitability for business owners, while retaining key employees and leaving behind a legacy."

