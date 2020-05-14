3 Rivers Biotech Finalizes Agreement with The Hemp Mine to Distribute Proven Hemp Varieties

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Rivers Biotech ("3 Rivers") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Genetic Distribution Agreement with The Hemp Mine ("Hemp Mine"). Hemp Mine is based out of South Carolina and is a leading genetics provider across the United States. Their cultivars are supported by years of regional field trials, breeding, and data driven solutions to assist the hemp industry. Under the terms of the agreement 3 Rivers will sell tissue culture clones derived from Hemp Mine's premium hemp varieties to licensed growers across the United States and globally.

"3 Rivers is excited to work with such a reputable and established team to distribute proven, true generation zero, tissue culture hemp clones" stated Robert Allen, CEO of 3 Rivers. 3 Rivers' large-scale productive capacity will also provide tissue culture starts at competitive wholesale prices to large nurseries to finish and ship regionally to farmers.

About Hemp Mine

The Hemp Mine is a vertically integrated family owned and operated hemp company headquartered in South Carolina. The Hemp Mine manages 60 acres of field production, a critical CO2 extraction and THC remediation facility and a head office combined with a 10,000 ft2 manufacturing facility. Not only does The Hemp Mine plant, cultivate, harvest, dry, extract and manufacture hemp products with sales in over 2,000 retail stores and online but they also have nationwide genetic distribution with 5 greenhouse production partners. The Hemp Mine breeds and regionally trials indoors and outdoor at scale in order to offer validated hemp genetics to the hemp market. The Hemp Mine comes with decades of commercial horticultural expertise and prides themselves on delivering a science based and data driven solutions to the hemp industry. This industry is composed of multiple different micro-markets throughout the supply chain which are all in dire need of product quality validation, streamlined SOPs (standard operating procedures) and a clear and accurate understanding throughout. The Hemp Mine is constantly challenging the industry status quo from a breeder, farmer, and consumer perspective.

www.thehempmine.com

About 3 Rivers

3 Rivers Biotech is a plant biotechnology company specializing in hemp tissue culture to provide premium pathogen-free, pesticide-free, vigorous plants to cultivators and late-stage nurseries across the United States and Internationally. 3 Rivers delivers value to growers by providing proven hemp varieties as well as unique high terpene and minor cannabinoid varieties for the extract and smokable flower markets.

www.3riversbiotech.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of 3 Rivers. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

Media Contact:

Robert Allen

360-232-4383

239768@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3-rivers-biotech-finalizes-agreement-with-the-hemp-mine-to-distribute-proven-hemp-varieties-301059222.html

SOURCE 3 Rivers Biotech