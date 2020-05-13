VMD Corp Awarded Major, Competitive Cybersecurity Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp, an innovative provider of IT, security, and homeland defense services, today announced that it is one of a select few federal government contractors to be awarded the new Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Number (SIN) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). The HACS SIN is designed to provide federal agencies quicker and more reliable access to pre-vetted companies with proven experience delivering cybersecurity support services to the federal government.

Anthony Salvi, VMD's Chief Operating Officer said of the win, "VMD has been focused on becoming a leader in cybersecurity for some time. The addition of the HACS SIN contract allows us to compete more aggressively for this type of work, allowing us to provide our cybersecurity services to a larger number of federal customers."

In creating this service category, the GSA articulated five key sub-categories: 1) High Value Asset Assessments, 2) Risk and Vulnerability Assessment, 3) Cyber Hunt, 4) Incident Response, and 5) Penetration Testing, and required bidding companies to pass a deep technical experience and oral evaluation phase for each one. VMD won all five.

VMD is one of a select number of firms across the country to have been awarded this contract, making it an especially important award as it is believed that a larger percentage of the government's cybersecurity requirements will be procured through this vehicle over the next five years. VMD's win across all five subcategories allows the company to compete for new cybersecurity requirements from federal agencies across the government through GSA's IT Schedule 70.

Salvi continued, "This win builds on our growth and expansion in a broad array of cyber engagements supporting civilian and defense customers. I couldn't be prouder of the team that went into securing this award, and I look forward to competing for, winning, and delivering work under this vehicle."

Currently, the HACS SIN is available through the Information Technology Category (ITC) under the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). The HACS SIN provides agencies quicker access to key support services from technically evaluated vendors that will expand agencies' capacity to test their high-priority IT systems; rapidly address potential vulnerabilities; and stop adversaries before they impact agency networks.

To learn more about the HACS SIN, please visit: https://www.gsa.gov/technology/technology-products-services/it-security/highly-adaptive-cybersecurity-services-hacs. To learn more about VMD, including current job opportunities, please visit: https://vmdcorp.com/

