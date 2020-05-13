Top Atlanta Brokerage Selects RESAAS for International Reach

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ((RSS, OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a leading real estate brokerage in Atlanta, GA has selected RESAAS to power its international referral business.

Point Honors & Associates, Realtors are a leading real estate brokerage based in Atlanta, Georgia, and serve the neighbourhoods of Brookhaven, Decatur, Peachtree Corners, Duluth, Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, Lenox Park, Suwanee, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Cumming.

"Point Honors & Associates Realtors has significant expertise in international real estate business," said Tim Hur, Managing Broker of Point Honors & Associates, Realtors. "We already have a well-established physical network of agents for relocations and referrals. Being part of RESAAS will enable us to achieve new levels of referral business from agents globally. We are delighted to provide our agents with the unparalleled power and reach of the RESAAS platform."

Managing Broker Tim Hur is a sought-after national speaker and thought leader within the real estate industry. Mr. Hur has held or holds the following positions nationally:

- National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) – President's Liaison to South Korea.

- National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) - Diversity Committee Past Chair

- Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) - National Treasurer.

- Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) – 2022 Incoming National President.

Point Honors & Associates, Realtors will be leveraging BrokerOS™ by RESAAS. BrokerOS™ provides a private intranet for agents within the brokerage, enabling centralized collaboration amongst agents within Point Honors & Associates Realty. BrokerOS™ also connects agents within a brokerage to the global RESAAS platform, increasing lead-flow and international referral business.

"Tremendous amounts of real estate are transacted on the RESAAS platform. Data collected by RESAAS shows large volumes of international buying within larger second-tier cities throughout the United States," said RESAAS CEO Tom Rossiter. "Atlanta is one of the fastest growing markets, in part due to a booming technology industry and ideal hub location. We are pleased to welcome Point Honors & Associates to our growing stable of progressive real estate organizations that are part of this active ecosystem RESAAS has created."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

About Point Honors and Associates, Realtors

Point Honors and Associates, Realtors is an Atlanta based real estate firm focused on building relationships by leveraging technology to provide personalized service and results for buyers and sellers. Visit www.metroatlanta.realestate or www.pointhonors.com for more information.

