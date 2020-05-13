Pryer Aerospace Signs Long-Term Agreement with Blue Origin to Support New Glenn Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle

TULSA, Okla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryer Aerospace ("Pryer"), a manufacturer of aerospace structural components and assemblies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced today that it has signed a multi-year contract with Blue Origin, LLC ("Blue Origin"), a privately-funded space company and manufacturer of reusable launch vehicles and engines. Under this contract, Pryer will provide large complex machined parts and leading edge structures for New Glenn, Blue Origin's massive heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle, designed to support national security space launch and commercial space missions for years to come.

"With this contract Pryer Aerospace solidifies a role for Oklahoma and our company in the Space industry. Our relationship with Blue Origin and this contract expands and diversifies our business, creates job opportunities, and puts Pryer Aerospace in a position to be a premier Tier 1 supplier in a technically challenging market. We are proud to be a part of the Blue Origin Team and look forward to contributing to Blue Origin's mission of building a road to space so our children can build the future," said Jeff Landreth, CEO of Pryer Aerospace.

"We are proud to work with Pryer Aerospace, a world-class supplier, on a long-term agreement with our New Glenn vehicle to support national security space launch and commercial space missions," said Bob Smith, CEO, Blue Origin. "During these unprecedented times, we are pleased to be looking at long-term opportunities with small business suppliers across the nation, and are pleased to have found a fantastic partner in Pryer. Together, we are ensuring a robust supply base in Oklahoma for many years to come."

About Pryer

Founded in 1965, Pryer Aerospace is a leading provider of structural components, assemblies, and kits to the aerospace industry. Specializing in the fabrication and assembly of complex sheet metal and machined components. Pryer's vision is to delight our customers with innovative engineering solutions and complex structures for aerospace-related markets throughout the world. For additional information, please visit the Pryer Aerospace website at http://www.pryer.aero

About Blue Origin

Blue Origin is a private space company that develops launch vehicles and rocket engines in order to lower the cost of access to space through operational reusability. The company has a long-term vision to enable a future with millions of people living and working in space to benefit Earth with low-cost, highly reliable commercial space transportation. Every launch vehicle is designed for human spaceflight from the beginning and able to ferry payloads to space. For additional information, please visit Blue Origin's website at https://www.blueorigin.com

