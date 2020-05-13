Zixi Announces Vimond IO Live Video Editing Integration

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership and integration with Vimond, an innovative collaborative cloud-native video editing tool made for post-video production that provides editors with all the necessary functionality needed to create outstanding, audience engaging content in seconds.

A SaaS cloud architecture built by editors for editors in broadcasting, sports, news and media organizations of all types that are challenged to meet the demands of an increasingly competitive and evolving media world, Vimond IO is a browser-based clipping and video editing solution for all social media channels and platforms. With the Vimond video editor, users can monetize content quickly by being able to edit from anywhere at any time, in a user-friendly interface with all the required tool sets to create the perfect story. Using Vimond IO, editors can easily generate near real-time, frame accurate event highlights, including adding channel-specific branding to their videos with graphics elements such as animated lower-thirds, logos/bugs or text overlays and then publish the straight to social media or the customer's asset management system.

Vimond has integrated the Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform to provide a revolutionary cloud-based collaborative editing tool designed to meet the new requirements of efficient video production. With Vimond IO and Zixi, customers can achieve a quick turnaround of mezzanine quality video for remote news and sporting productions. The Zixi integration provides low latency, content-aware and network adaptive error corrected live ingest, allowing users to overcome the connectivity challenges that inherent with remote productions. Organizations with existing Zixi distribution workflows can deliver their live content directly to the Vimond IO AWS S3 bucket via the Zixi Broadcaster, and those without can deliver Zixi streams directly to the Vimond IO service using one of the dozens of live broadcast encoders from the Zixi Enabled Network that already have Zixi built-in.

"Our aspiration as a company is to allow broadcasters and content providers to quickly bring their content on air for the viewers," said, Kenneth Cuomo, Product Manager IO, Vimond. "Partnering with Zixi helps allow us to realize that vision by delivering broadcast-quality video at the lowest latency for the biggest brands in the world."

"Zixi and Vimond have the common mission to help companies adapt and grow in a rapidly changing environment," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances, Zixi. "We are excited to deliver a unique, ultra-low latency video editing and delivery integration for our customers."

Vimond and Zixi will demonstrate their joint offering on Wednesday, May 27th at 11 AM EST/4 PM UK as part of the Zixi Enabled Network partner webinar series. To register for the webinar please see Zixi and Vimond for Cloud-Based Editing & Live Delivery

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 180 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Vimond

Established in 2011 and based in Bergen, Norway, Vimond powers services from world-leading online TV brands, such as Comcast, Thomson Reuters, TV 2, iflix, and leading broadcasters and service providers globally. Vimond offers a modular, browser-based, online video platform with a highly efficient workflow for delivery of OTT live streams and VOD. On top of this Vimond also offers a browser-based video editing tool made to meet the increasing demands of efficient post-production in the newsroom space. Vimond helps broadcasters and content owners succeed in the modern world of television. Backed by powerful products and comprehensive experience, Vimond build flexible, modular OTT solutions, providing the platform for many award-winning "TV Everywhere" services, including Thomson Reuters, Comcast, Swedish TV4 Play, RiksTV and NRK in Norway, MTV in Finland, and C-More in Northern Europe. Vimond has also delivered revolutionary SVoD services for iflix in SE Asia. All of these companies are market leaders and rely on Vimond products for their online TV services. Please visit Vimond at www.vimond.com

For more information, contact:



Zixi: info@Zixi.com

Amy Swallow, Bubble Agency, +44 (0) 7872 831167, amys@bubbleagency.com

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 (0)503 806 0755, denisew@bubbleagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zixi-announces-vimond-io-live-video-editing-integration-301058649.html

SOURCE Zixi