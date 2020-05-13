IVX Health Teams with Leading Health Systems Across the Country to Provide Safe, Accessible Care for Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national network of patient-focused care centers providing biologic infusion and injection therapy, is collaborating with hospitals and health systems across the country to ensure a safe, accessible site of care for immunocompromised patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. As many large health systems are preparing for – or are already managing – an influx of infected patients, IVX Health is working with forward-thinking organizations, including those in harder hit regions such as UCSF Health in the San Francisco Bay Area, to accelerate the transition of eligible patients away from the hospital, freeing up resources that can be repurposed to fighting COVID-19. By offering patients with complex chronic conditions an alternative site of care, these patients greatly reduce their exposure risk of a healthcare-acquired infection from within a hospital or other shared health hub.

"Our health system partners are under incredible pressure to handle the challenge of COVID-19 and are doing a tremendous job of delivering high-quality, compassionate care to those affected by the virus," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "Even through a pandemic, ensuring continuation of therapy is critical to the health and well-being of many patients. We're honored to be chosen to help relieve some of the burden hospitals are already feeling by serving as a 'safety valve' to transition this vulnerable population into our care centers, as IVX Health offers a safe, convenient option for those non-acute infusion patients."

From its inception, IVX Health designed its clinical model and architected its growing footprint of outpatient infusion centers to exclusively meet the unique needs of patients with conditions such as Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other complex chronic conditions. Stand-alone centers, no waiting rooms, private suites, and visits by appointment only are just a few of the ways IVX Health has always aimed to provide the safest experience possible for patients. In direct response to COVID-19, IVX Health has taken additional steps to protect its patients, including expanded pre-appointment screening, new guidelines and limitations on guests, personal protective equipment for clinicians and staff, daily health screenings, and more.

Overseen by local specialist physicians, each IVX Health center is staffed with a nurse practitioner and a team of registered nurses. At all times, IVX Health never exceeds a 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio, ensuring every patient receives the personal attention they need. A nurse practitioner provides direct supervision for all encounters, ensuring a higher level of training and expertise is always available to support the needs of patients.

"It's more important than ever that my patients avoid risk of infection whenever possible," noted Dr. Ravi Dukkipati, a neurology physician located in York, Pa. "With IVX Health, I'm confident my patients will receive the same level of quality care they would otherwise receive in the hospital, with the added benefits of social distancing from accommodations like guaranteed private suites, no waiting rooms, and other amenities."

