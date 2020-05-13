DQ® Selects MWWPR as Public Relations Agency of Record

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the top global independent public relations agencies, today announced it has been selected as the public relations agency of record by American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). The global quick service restaurant (QSR) brand has more than 4,600 locations in the U.S. and is known for making happy with its food and treats. The DQ® brand engaged a search consultant for its first-ever formal public relations agency search, and MWWPR was selected from a review of more than a dozen mid-sized agencies.

"DQ is an iconic brand and there is great opportunity to leverage the powerful legacy and joyful nostalgia it evokes in a culturally relevant way," said Bret Werner, president at MWWPR. "Elevating heritage brands is our bread and butter, and we're proud to partner with DQ to bring brand stories to new audiences in 2020 and beyond."

MWWPR assembled a custom, integrated team led from its NYC headquarters to implement modern brand campaigns that attract top media attention and consumer engagement. The team, which excels in uniting consumer marketing, corporate reputation and issues management through its CorpSumerTM approach, will focus on engaging new audiences for the DQ brand. MWWPR will manage creative activations and media strategy for all brand initiatives, including but not limited to new menu offerings, limited-time promotions and brand partnerships.

"This year marks 80 years of smiles at DQ, so there's no better time enlist a new strategic partner to help us make the future even sweeter," said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen (ADQ). "We are confident that MWWPR's passion for the brand and the agency's modern approach to public relations and breakthrough creative ideas will help us become the most fun-filled, fan-filled QSR brand in America."

The DQ brand is the latest addition to the agency's diverse client roster across the food and beverage industry that includes Red Lobster, Smithfield Foods and Barefoot Wine, among others.

About MWWPR

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), Orange Julius of America (OJA), Dairy Queen Canada (DQX) and Unified Supply Chain, Inc (USC). Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 24 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit DairyQueen.com or follow the Dairy Queen® brand on social media @DairyQueen.

