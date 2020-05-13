the telos institute Selected as Exclusive Partner for ASM International

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland-based ASM International has selected the telos institute as its exclusive partner in designing, developing, and delivering leadership development continuing education programs to the organization's 20,000 individual and 7,000 corporate members worldwide.

As the world's largest and most established association of materials-centric engineers and scientists, ASM is globally renowned for offering continuing education to engineers, operators, technicians, and other personnel who need materials knowledge in their current role or responsibility. All courses are IACET accredited and recognizes course participants with Continuing Education Units or CEUs.

"At ASM, we have been servicing the materials community with knowledge by way of our educational offering for decades. While ASM has traditionally offered technical courses related to material science, a growing need to expand our aperture to service the needs of young engineers and materials scientists has been voiced," said Ryan Milosh, the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for ASM. "ASM is excited to partner with telos to create leadership programs to address the needs of ASM members and companies both now and into the future."

As a leading global organizational consulting firm, the telos institute is where the world's leaders in business and industry come to hone their leadership skills, optimize their business strategy, and embrace change as a strategic advantage.

"As we have worked on smaller projects together over the last 18 months, it became quickly apparent that our two organizations, telos and ASM, have a clear alignment of values and a similar commitment to quality," said Rick Simmons, chief executive officer of the telos institute. "We look forward to working with ASM members to help create an environment of courageous leadership and strategic thinking to identify and deliver solutions for tomorrow's challenges."

telos services focus on clients' most critical issues and highest leverage opportunities: business strategy, leadership development, and change management. Crossing all industries and geographies, telos brings deep, functional expertise as well as broad insights and perspectives. From large-scale global interventions to smaller, targeted initiatives, telos is experienced in working with CEOs and executive leadership teams or starting in the middle of organizations and building momentum. To learn more about the telos institute, visit thetelosinstitute.com.

To learn more about ASM International, visit asminternational.org.

