Maven Wave Teams Up with Snowflake As Cloud Data Warehouse's First Google Cloud Platform Partner

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Wave , an Atos company, announces that it is the first Google Cloud partner to launch a partnership with Snowflake cloud data platform. This collaboration will further empower Maven Wave to provide customers with a proven, fast journey to the cloud for data analytics, enabling seamless, secure data integration and analytics. Snowflake announced general availability on Google Cloud in February, bringing together its cloud-native platform with Google Cloud's robust capabilities in AI, machine learning, and analytics. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader , Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms, and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

"As enterprises across all industries continue to move to the cloud, we view Snowflake as one of the go-to platforms for cloud data analytics," said Todd Truesdell , Managing Director, Data Analytics at Maven Wave. "We have seen an increased demand for Snowflake due to its unique position in the market and its powerful capabilities during a time of accelerated digital transformation timelines. Snowflake's multi-cloud flexibility allows data science teams to create scalable, resilient, serverless, and fault-tolerant data pipelines."

Snowflake makes it easy for customers to migrate their data to Google Cloud or keep their database data synchronized between multiple cloud providers for business continuity. The cloud-native platform provides customers with the flexibility of choosing a preferred or multi-cloud environment that best supports their business and users. Snowflake has an extensive customer base of over 3,000 users across the globe, including eight of the top ten Fortune 500 companies. The partnership provides Maven Wave clients with access to extensive training, a certification program, and support from Snowflake.

"Snowflake is eager to build a long-term partnership with Maven Wave, one of the top Google Cloud partners in the world," said Katie Ecklund, Director SI Partnerships, Americas at Snowflake. "It's the perfect fit, given Maven Wave's deep expertise in Google Cloud and data analytics. Maven Wave is a cloud industry leader, well-known for addressing complex challenges and leading digital transformation initiatives boldly. This partnership will elevate their ability to help enterprises realize the true value of their data."

Together, Maven Wave and Atos have earned 10 Google Cloud Partner Specializations: Application Development , Cloud Migration , Data Analytics , Enterprise Collaboration , Infrastructure , IoT , Location-Based Services , Machine Learning , Marketing Analytics , and Security . The combined company offers comprehensive Google Cloud services to enterprises across more than 20 countries. To learn more about Maven Wave's Google Cloud partnership, click here .

About Maven Wave:

Maven Wave, an Atos company, helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com and watch our overview video here .

