Puzzle Partner Named Global Agency of Record for ClinTex

TORONTO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puzzle Partner , a leading B2B technology marketing agency, today announced that it has been named Agency of Record (AOR) for ClinTex, a next-generation solution provider to the pharmaceutical industry, and the team behind CTi – Clinical Trials Intelligence. Puzzle Partner will lead a global integrated communications program for ClinTex, including public relations and content development, to elevate the brand to new heights and raise visibility in 2020 and beyond.

"Puzzle Partner's understanding of emergent technology and their ability to navigate the market has allowed them to jump right in, providing fresh perspectives to help drive our brand forward," states Brendan Mannion, Co-Founder of ClinTex. "I'm excited about the positioning that we have unlocked as a foundation for the next chapter of our company's growth and look forward to seeing that come to life."

With offices in the UK and US, ClinTex develops solutions that enable pharmaceutical companies to manage and optimize the key pain points in conducting clinical trials without the need for significant investment into backend technical infrastructure or data science expertise. The company has pioneered the CTi platform, which leverages predictive analytics, machine learning, and the novel use of blockchain technology and smart contracts in clinical trials. The CTi ecosystem enables interoperability of all clinical testing information views and provides valuable insights and benefits to stakeholders such as Clinical Project Managers & Physicians, Clinical Data Managers, Pharmacovigilance staff, and Site Monitors.

"There are tremendous opportunities for blockchain to disrupt the status quo in healthcare, pharma and life sciences," explains Alan Young, co-founder of Puzzle Partner. "Its potential impact may be one of the most important transformations of our time. We're thrilled to be on this journey with the visionary team at ClinTex and look forward to working with the company to tell their story and share their insights."

For more information, visit puzzlepartner.co .

About ClinTex

ClinTex, a next-generation solution provider to the global pharmaceutical industry, and developer behind CTi – Clinical Trials Intelligence: a new type of software platform aimed at transforming the medicine development industry through the application of predictive analytics, machine learning, and the novel use of blockchain technology and smart contracts in clinical trials.

Our mission is to bring down the cost of medicine and improve the speed to market and access to new drugs for people who need it, through vastly reducing development costs for the global pharmaceutical industry.

Headquartered in London, England, the ClinTex team is developing and deploying each module of the CTi platform through partnerships with major pharmaceutical partners and organizations dedicated to innovation.

To learn more visit http://www.clintex.io

About Puzzle Partner

Puzzle Partner is a marketing agency focused exclusively on the complex B2B initiatives of technology innovators across industries including hospitality, travel, healthcare, life sciences, pharma, media and entertainment. We take a brand-centric approach to developing messaging and building integrated communications programs, with services that include public relations, thought leadership content creation, digital marketing, branding, and lead generation. With a proven track record of cultivating organizations of all sizes to effectively scale and a portfolio of highly successful exits, we help our clients gain visibility, raise their profile and ultimately increase their sales revenues.

To learn more visit puzzlepartner.co.

Media Inquiries:

Alan Young

Puzzle Partner Ltd.

alan@puzzlepartner.ca

705-718-5153

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puzzle-partner-named-global-agency-of-record-for-clintex-301058258.html

SOURCE Puzzle Partner Ltd.