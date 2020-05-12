Stella Connect and Qualtrics Ink Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Connect, a disruptive, VC-backed provider of SaaS contact center Quality Assurance and Performance Management solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Qualtrics , creator of the experience management category. With this collaboration, the two companies will provide a seamless workflow for driving agent engagement and performance to help enhance the customer experience.

In the partnership, Stella Connect adds its modern solutions for driving contact center team performance to the powerful Qualtrics platform for gathering Voice of Customer feedback. Stella recently released a real-time QA product which, combined with agent/manager 1:1 meeting software, offers the most engaging and comprehensive solution for boosting contact center performance. Companies using Qualtrics to gather VoC feedback can now seamlessly integrate the data into Stella's solutions, making it possible to drive agent engagement, real-time coaching and ultimately better customer experiences with the contact center.

"We are excited to partner and collaborate with Qualtrics given our shared passion for both the agent and customer experience," said Jordy Leiser, Co-Founder and CEO of Stella Connect. "Qualtrics' clients around the world will now be able to take advantage of this new seamless connection that pulls customer feedback directly into Stella Connect, enabling real-time agent coaching, engagement and performance improvement for contact centers."

For more information about the companies and how the integration works, please visit stellaconnect.com/qualtrics.

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect focuses on unlocking the potential of millions of frontline people to better serve and connect with their customers. Our solutions serve to inspire and help teams create great customer experiences.

Stella Connect is the first platform that connects QA with customer feedback and coaching, giving CX leaders insight into contact center performance and ultimately customer satisfaction.

Brands using Stella Connect include Williams-Sonoma, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz, and hundreds more across industries. Stella Connect is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit http://www.stellaconnect.com/ .

