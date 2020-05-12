Olympus Announces Exclusive LUMINELLE Distribution Agreement

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical procedures, among other core businesses, announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with UVision360, Inc. to distribute the LUMINELLE® DTx Hysteroscopy System in the U.S. The agreement is representative of Olympus' goal to assist gynecologists in transforming the delivery of GYN care, moving procedures out of the hospital and into the gynecologist's office.

The patented LUMINELLE System, created by UVision360, is FDA cleared for both diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy and cystoscopy, allowing providers to perform office evaluations/treatments of the uterus and bladder pathologies without a prohibitive investment in equipment. The LUMINELLE System provides convenience to office staff and patients, as well as cost savings, while also addressing the low-performance concerns associated with disposable devices on the market.

More information about the LUMINELLE DTx Hysteroscopy System can be found by contacting info@UVision360.com or visiting www.luminelle360.com and https://medical.olympusamerica.com/specialty/gynecology.

"A broad spectrum of diagnostic and operative intrauterine procedures can be performed successfully, comfortably and inexpensively in an office procedure room, using no anesthesia, or using a range of local anesthetic techniques that depend on the procedure and the experience and training of the clinician," said Malcolm Munro, MD of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles, CA. "The increasing variety of in-office solutions combined with the recent revision in reimbursement policies should allow more gynecologic providers to administer care in a fashion that reduces the cost of care for both patients and their healthcare systems. An additional benefit is that such an approach should also add to the practitioners' fiscal bottom line."

Transitioning GYN Care to the Office Setting

The entire healthcare market benefits from making a transition to the office setting: this can reduce the burden on the acute care OR, while physicians can provide a better experience for their patients and economic benefits can be realized by all parties. Furthermore, research shows that in-office hysteroscopy:

Provides clarity : allowing for more information to be obtained through direct visualization vs blind biopsy 1

: allowing for more information to be obtained through direct visualization vs blind biopsy Is cost-effective : reduces the number of OR procedures as well as time out of office for travel, paperwork and perioperative time, which is not reimbursed 1 ; Office based hysteroscopy is a lower cost alternative compared to endometrial biopsy conducted in the hospital OR. An office based hysteroscopy as the first step, offers significant economic savings to patients in comparison to hospital (facility) first procedures 2

: reduces the number of OR procedures as well as time out of office for travel, paperwork and perioperative time, which is not reimbursed ; Office based hysteroscopy is a lower cost alternative compared to endometrial biopsy conducted in the hospital OR. An office based hysteroscopy as the first step, offers significant economic savings to patients in comparison to hospital (facility) first procedures Is convenient and preferred by women. In a study conducted of 100 women, 93% stated they would repeat the same procedure if clinically needed and 97% of the women would recommend office hysteroscopy to a friend.3 Reduces the number of office visits required to diagnose and treat intrauterine pathology as compared to OR hysteroscopy, also reducing days off from work1

"We are excited that Olympus appreciates the opportunity of this transitioning market and signifies the impact that LUMINELLE will have," said Allison London Brown, Chief Executive Officer of UVision360. "We believe that Olympus is the right partner with a great team to deliver an improved experience for women and their physicians, and expand the access to LUMINELLE. There is great confidence with both teams that the Olympus brand increases the interest of physicians who have been considering a strategic move to increasing their in-office offerings."

"There is a significant opportunity, for Olympus and UVision360 to provide practices an improved, comprehensive solution. LUMINELLE can enable an optimized procedural workflow, increase productivity at a lower cost and take advantage of a higher level of reimbursement," said Manisha Shah-Bugaj, Vice President, General Manager, Global Gynecology, Olympus. "More importantly, we are giving women the option to have certain procedures in the comfort and convenience of their doctor's office, limiting the patient out-of-pocket costs and enabling a faster return to their routine than typical out-patient hospital OR procedures. These benefits are aligned with the Olympus goal to make lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling."

About Olympus Medical Systems Group

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Business works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

About UVision360

UVision360 is dedicated to the advancement of a fully integrated hysteroscopy and cystoscopy system to fulfil unmet needs for diagnostic & therapeutic procedures for the modern office. The company has created the LUMINELLE DTx Hysteroscopy System to support the market shift to office-based procedures, employing the latest in high-tech optics and applying an understanding of the clinicians' behavior and practice.

1 Wong M, Miller V, Isaacson K. Why you should be performing office hysteroscopy…now. Contemporary OBGYN. 2017. 2

2 Moawad NS, Santamaria E, Johnson M, Shuster J. Cost Effectiveness of office hysteroscopy for abnormal uterine bleeding. JSLS 2014 Jul; 18(3)

3 Abbasi I, Olver, J, Jones T, et al. Office Diagnostic and Operative Hysteroscopy Service–Patient Satisfaction Survey. ejogrb. 2016

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympus-announces-exclusive-luminelle-distribution-agreement-301057922.html

SOURCE Olympus Medical Systems Group