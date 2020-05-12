Panasonic and SideChef Announce Partnership

NEWARK, N.J., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company announced today its partnership with the culinary platform, SideChef. The partnership aims to help families eat better, shop more easily, and make cooking more accessible and enjoyable.

Panasonic is constantly working towards delivering consumers a better life and better world through premium products and user-friendly technology. SideChef is a leader in delivering accessible recipes and a seamless cooking experience - from ingredient to dish - to its growing global user base. Together, Panasonic and SideChef will expand and unify the culinary community by combining SideChef's curated recipes, meal planning, and grocery delivery with Panasonic's technology in kitchen appliances, specifically microwave ovens. The experience will serve home chefs of all kinds and skill levels - from busy working parents to urban-dwelling millennials.

Kevin Yu, SideChef CEO, stated, "When you consider SideChef's large catalog of recipes, our list of over 300 global culinary-content partners, and our industry-leading in-app experience working in combination with Panasonic's ever-evolving appliance technology, it's easy to understand why this partnership will change the culinary landscape. We will work together to bring industry leaders and culinary professionals from around the world to shift and deepen how consumers cook with and alongside their Panasonic Microwave."

Dennis Eppel, Senior Vice President, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company said, "Panasonic microwave ovens have a history of innovation and developmental spirit. We are very excited about the partnership between Panasonic and SideChef to support many families to update their lifestyle with meals that are personalized, convenient, healthy, and easy to prepare."

Stay tuned for additional announcements regarding the collaborative partnership and programs.

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 16,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity.

SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby and Portal from Facebook devices. SideChef has inspired the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including Home Appliances, LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us

