REI Systems awarded GSA IT Modernization contract for Personal Property Management Systems

STERLING, Va., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems was awarded the IT modernization program contract for the General Services Administration's Personal Property Management (PPM) Systems under the GSA COMET Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). GSA COMET is a five-year modernization contract that supports agile cloud-native development, testing, transition, and operations and maintenance services for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

GSA's PPM program assists federal, state, and local government agencies to acquire, reuse, and dispose of tools, equipment, and other personal property items (just about every asset other than real property). "The sheer volume and complexity of these services and the systems that have managed them made REI Systems' Mindful Modernization(SM) approach the reason that GSA selected our team. We delivered a comprehensive cloud-based solution for property reuse/sales, financial management, inventory, reporting, identity & access management, and data migration/management," said Pradeep Krishnanath, REI Systems' Director, Federal Civilian.

"REI has successfully partnered with GSA on modernization, technology, and advisory services initiatives for over a decade. GSA is an intensely innovative agency that persistently focuses on improving processes, leveraging new technologies, and enhancing user experiences. Our work to provide a modern and highly secure platform from which to operate and scale, while retiring costly and risky legacy systems, will improve the government's operating performance and drive down its costs," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 500+ problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill their missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations within federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization(SM) approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.

