LifeScan and Noom to Launch Digital Diabetes and Weight Loss Management Pilot Program

MALVERN, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, today announced it is collaborating with Noom®, the world's leading behavior change company which has been disrupting the weight loss and healthcare industries, on a pilot program integrating its OneTouch Reveal® app with Noom's digital diabetes and weight loss management program.

Through this pilot, people with type 2 diabetes using the OneTouch Reveal app, a mobile diabetes management tool that can help people with diabetes remotely track their blood sugar from their wireless device and easily share results with their healthcare team and loved ones, will get free access to OneTouch Reveal and Noom's Diabetes Management Program, integrated through Apple Health Kit. The pilot program will include select OneTouch patients and track clinical outcomes as well as patients' experience and satisfaction with the program.

"With this pilot program, we are combining OneTouch's unmatched expertise in diabetes, blood glucose management and digital health with Noom's disruptive technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence, mobile tech, and psychology to help people manage their diabetes, lose weight and live a healthier life," says Val Asbury, LifeScan CEO & President. "Our intention is to create a powerful, supportive digital solution for people with diabetes that helps them meet their diabetes management and weight loss goals and generates better outcomes for all involved in the healthcare system."

The OneTouch Reveal app is one of the most downloaded diabetes apps in the world and OneTouch has been named the #1 Pharmacist Recommended Brand by Pharmacy Times/U.S. News & World Report. Millions of people have benefited from Noom's behavior change courses, including its virtual diabetes prevention program, which was the first of its kind to be recognized by the CDC.

"Most people living with type 2 diabetes know how important it is to control their blood sugar and weight. And yet it can be a real struggle to make the healthy choice day after day, meal after meal," said Saeju Jeong, CEO of Noom. "At Noom, we help people leverage the latest science and technology to create healthy habits that stick. Through our partnership with LifeScan and their cutting-edge technology, we believe we can help even more people who are living with Diabetes to more easily adopt long-term lifestyle habits that help them live healthy lives."

About LifeScan

With a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes, LifeScan is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring – globally more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch brand products to help them manage their diabetes. For over 35 years, LifeScan has had an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for people with diabetes by developing products defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. For more information, visit www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifescan-and-noom-to-launch-digital-diabetes-and-weight-loss-management-pilot-program-301057196.html

SOURCE Lifescan, Inc.