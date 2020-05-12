Farmmi Subsidiary Continues to Drive Revenue Growth

LISHUI, China, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang FLS Mushroom Co., Ltd., continues to drive revenue growth with another repeat customer order for Shiitake and black Mu Er mushrooms. The latest order is from an existing customer, which distributes agriculture products in China.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the momentum we are seeing in our business. As markets start to come back online we are in a good position to meet the increasing demand for edible fungus products. We have been disciplined throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health and safety of our employees, partners and customers. As a result, we emerged in a strong position, with critical inventory and an expanding pipeline of opportunities."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of the Coronavirus on our business within and outside of China.

