Major Canadian Medical Imaging Provider Selects Sectra's Enterprise Imaging Solution

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the radiology and breast imaging modules of its enterprise imaging solution at Mayfair Diagnostics' facilities in Canada. The solution will support workflow optimization and increased reading efficiency across multiple geographic locations, thereby improving diagnostics and patient care.

Mayfair Diagnostics serves about 700,000 patients annually across 13 locations in the greater Calgary area. It is the largest teleradiology provider in Western Canada, performing approximately 90,000 interpretations each year.

"It was important for us to select a vendor with extensive solution replacement experience and a track record of high system availability and customer satisfaction. With Sectra, we'll gain a partner and a solution that will enable us to achieve increased productivity and support future growth," says Dr. Ryan Wada, Radiologist at Mayfair Diagnostics.

Mayfair Diagnostics will be a pioneer in the North American market for Sectra's new business model of software subscription rather than an upfront license purchase. This will allow Mayfair Diagnostics to easily scale the service as well as expand the number of functions and modules used as demands change.

Sectra's solution eliminates the need for multiple workspaces as clinicians can access their tools and necessary information from a single workstation. The platform includes functionality for workflow allocation and interoperability capabilities. It will support Mayfair's teleradiology business and enable integration with other enterprise systems and the shared region-wide image archive.

The contract, signed during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, comprises radiology and breast imaging as well as advanced workflow management and advanced visualization tools.

"I'm delighted to welcome Mayfair Diagnostics to our growing customer community in Canada. We are hopeful that our consistently high system uptimes and intuitive workflows will realize efficiencies and support Mayfair in their future growth," says Kjetil Nilsen, President of Sectra Canada Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopaedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

