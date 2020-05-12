Anti-microbial and Alcohol-wipe-resistant Dictation Solutions Available From Olympus Professional Audio

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygiene Technology in Dictation Solutions from Olympus professional audio. Healthcare, Legal, Business and Law Enforcement Personnel Can Reduce Exposure to Microbes During Dictation.

Olympus® Professional Audio, which provides comprehensive and efficient options for streamlining dictation, voice to text and dictation workflow, offers anti-microbial and alcohol-wipe-resistant dictation solutions that can reduce exposure for those on the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak. Doctors, lawyers and detectives are just a few of the professionals who may benefit from Olympus' commitment to making lives healthier and safer.

In addition to traditional professions that benefited from dictation, voice to text has become an important part of operational efficiency for many jobs that are now based out of homes or for those still at worksites or in the field.

Olympus Professional Audio's RM-4010P has an anti-microbial housing with embedded Polygiene® technology. Polygiene antimicrobial technology is the natural ability of silver to inhibit the growth of microbes. A Polygiene silver compound is added during the manufacturing process, and Polygiene silver ions are released at the surface, which deactivates the microbes upon contact with the product's surface.

The RM-Series is also alcohol-wipe resistant, allowing users to keep the device clean in a medical or other environment. Ethanol (76.9 to 81.4 v/v%) or isopropanol (70 v/v%) can be used to disinfect the surface of the RM-Series.

"Olympus understands the challenges faced by individuals and businesses during this COVID-19 pandemic, and we hope these dictation solutions provide some peace of mind for those on the front lines of this pandemic," says Christopher Olsen, Director, Business Development, Olympus Professional Audio. "Olympus is committed to helping ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities while supporting business continuity during these uncertain times."

About Olympus and Olympus Professional Audio



Olympus is a global technology leader, focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. Olympus Professional Audio's dictation products and digital voice recorders are designed to increase efficiency and streamline operations for physicians, attorneys, law enforcement and other business professionals who rely on dictation.

· Learn about our handheld digital voice recorders, USB microphones and accessories: https://www.olympusamericaprodictation.com.

· For videos and tutorials on achieving optimal performance with our hardware and software dictation solutions: https://www.olympusamericaprodictation.com/category/best-practices/.

· To view the full Olympus product line, including consumer audio products, industry-leading digital cameras and more: http://olympusamerica.com.

About Olympus America Inc.



Olympus America Inc. is a global technology leader, creating innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our nearly 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Consumer Products Business expands the boundaries of product design and functionality, empowering consumers and professionals alike with innovative digital cameras, lenses, audio recorders and binoculars, opening up new possibilities with its precision optics and ground-breaking technologies. For more information, visit http://www.getolympus.com.

Specifications, and design are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer. All trademarks and registered trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective holders, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Olympus…True to You. True to Society. True to LIFE.



© 2020 Olympus America Inc.

