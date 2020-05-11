Verde Leaf™ partners with C-TRAX and launches Verde Leaf Capital™

ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to advance operations and support the company's aggressive growth, Verde Leaf ™, one of the nation's rising vertically integrated Industrial Hemp Companies, has partnered with C-TRAX Software, a leading ERP solution for industrial hemp business to provide agriculture loans, inventory management, payment processing, and customer management.

Dr. Jackson Garth, CEO of Verde Leaf™, chose C-TRAX only after a thorough evaluation. "We thoroughly researched C-TRAX and required a set of scenarios to test their POS, digital retail technology, support, and training capabilities," Garth said. "They delivered on every benchmark, which thoroughly impressed us with their responsive enterprise-level capabilities, we're confident it's the perfect fit for Verde Leaf ™."

Verde Leaf™ has established itself as a premier brand and now faces the logistical challenges of high-volume sales and high customer expectations. C-TRAX's sophisticated tech infrastructure, scalable feature set, and mature API are an essential upgrade for the vertically integrated organization. The company will leverage C-TRAX's enterprise capabilities to replace deficiencies in their previous system. Another feature that lends a competitive advantage is C-TRAX's wireless functionality. Verde Leaf™ can now leverage the benefits of C-TRAX's mobile-enabled iOS platform to utilize technology from the farm to the warehouse.

"We were excited to partner with Verde Leaf™ and to help them reach new sales goals," said Sean Tolliver, CEO of C-TRAX. "We developed our platform to help retailers and distributors ranging from sprawling operations to individual stores. Verde Leaf™ is a rising superstar in this market, and their trust in C-TRAX validates our hard work and investment in scalable solutions to stay ahead of the curve."

About Verde Leaf™

Verde Leaf™ is one of the hemp industry's first vertically integrated hemp companies that created solutions for the farmer, business owners, and consumers. We solve some of the critical challenges in the emerging hemp industry by assisting farmers with license acquisition, hemp cultivation and processing, and filling the knowledge gap with our network of seasoned hemp farmers and specialists across the Southeast. Moreover, by securing exclusive contracts with farmers, Verde Leaf™ ensures that hemp products sold to consumers have unprecedented clarity, consistency, and data available for products they are purchasing. By controlling our supply chain seed-to-sell, Verde Leaf™ gives customers assurance and confidence in the superior quality of our consumable and non-consumable product lines.

About C-TRAX

C-TRAX Technology and Compliance Solutions provide support for newly legalized states who have yet to identify a system for regulating both medical and adult-use cannabis. We're a compliance centric technology firm that exclusively provides a true seed-to-sale accountability platform powered by blockchain technology.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verde-leaf-partners-with-c-trax-and-launches-verde-leaf-capital-301056866.html

SOURCE Verde Leaf