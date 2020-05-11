Transport for West Midlands Selects Chordant for Major Software Contract

LONDON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chordant today announced that it has been selected to provide the data exchange software platform for the United Kingdom's latest future mobility program named ConVEx. Leaders of the project, TfWM, will use Chordant's software to spearhead the creation of a national commercial Mobility Data Exchange facility, enabling the safe, secure, simple and sustainable exchange of data to facilitate innovation and accelerate the deployment at scale of new mobility services such as connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs).

The ConVEx facility will accelerate the arrival of new data-driven mobility services that make transport cleaner, safer and more accessible, and which stimulate economic growth. ConVEx will enable organisations to develop international mobility solutions that take advantage of frictionless data exchange between vehicles, fleet operations, traveller and freight services and transport infrastructure. ConVEx will facilitate the use of dynamic mobility data from a vast range of sources including data that is already publicly available, available under licence or purchased by the facility.

"The digitalisation of the transport eco-system is foundational to the future of mobility in the UK and globally, and the exchange of data between systems and organisations is an essential part of this future", said Mike Waters, Director of Policy, Strategy and Innovation, TfWM. "Through a process of deep scrutiny and assessment we are now delighted to announce our selection of Chordant to provide us with the critical software platform and operational support for ConVEx."

Chordant's award-winning, oneM2M-based data sharing platform supports the ingestion, transformation and exchange of many forms of dynamic data, enabling scalable data supply chains between data providers and consumers, with support for data licencing and pricing.

Having previously collaborated with TfWM on other data infrastructure services around mobility, Chordant's involvement in ConVEx signifies an increasingly strengthened relationship with TfWM and the West Midlands region. "We are delighted that our data-sharing software solution has been chosen by TfWM for ConVEx", said Ash Wheeler, Senior Vice President at Chordant. "We have been working with TfWM for over a year, as the UK's first Future Transport Zone, helping them expose, transform, share and utilise dynamic data about the operation of the West Midlands road network. This ConVEx award extends our position as a key supplier of core data-sharing digital infrastructure for public and private organisations."

About ConVEx is part-funded by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), delivered in partnership with Innovate UK. It is part of the government's £100 million Testbed UK Fund, supporting the Future of Mobility Grand Challenge.

The consortium of investors also includes Jaguar Land Rover, Bosch, Warwick Manufacturing Group and three innovation partners: Valerann, Synaptiv, and Immense.

As a key part of the UK government's modern Industrial Strategy, the Future of Mobility Grand Challenge was announced in 2017 to encourage and support extraordinary innovation in UK engineering and technology, making the UK a world leader within the transport industries.

This includes facilitating profound changes in transport technologies and business models, to make the movement of people, goods and services across the nation greener, safer, easier and more reliable.

About Transport for West Midlands

TfWM is the Transport arm of the - West Midlands Combined Authority. It is at the forefront of the next transport revolution developing new services, apps and projects to improve mobility, speed up journey times and further develop a joined-up transport network across Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

About Chordant

Chordant provides data sharing solutions that enable our customers to realize value from data. Our solutions power data-driven applications for Cities & Regions, Connected & Autonomous Mobility and Complex Infrastructure & Facilities. Chordant has been recognized by numerous analyst firms and organizations for its industry-leading solutions. For more information, visit: http://www.chordant.io.

SOURCE Chordant