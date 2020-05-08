Market Overview

Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded $1.6M in Contracts for Armored Vehicle Displays

PRNewswire  
May 08, 2020 6:41pm   Comments
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded two firm fixed price contracts totaling $1.6M to deliver gunner and commander targeting display systems for US Army Armored vehicles.

These High Definition and High Resolution, optically coupled displays are a combination of legacy and new designs intended to successfully and reliably operate in hostile warfare environments worldwide. All display systems under these contracts will be delivered through 2021.

"These awards build on our existing order backlog and will contribute to our continued success," stated Palomar Display Products President Mr. Paul Bell. "The repeat selection of Palomar Display Products to provide vital targeting equipment to the most advanced Armored Vehicles in the world reinforces Palomar's position as the primary supplier of thermal sight displays for the US and International armored vehicle market."

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.

http://www.palomardisplays.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palomar-display-products-inc-awarded-1-6m-in-contracts-for-armored-vehicle-displays-301056014.html

SOURCE Palomar Display Products, Inc.

