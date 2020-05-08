Aetna and PA Clinical Network agree to value-based contract to provide high-quality care, expanded provider network

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PA Clinical Network, Pennsylvania's only health care provider-led clinically integrated network, announced today that Aetna, a CVS Health company and a leading provider of health insurance and related services, has initiated a value-based contract for Aetna's Medicare Advantage members being cared for in the Network.

Aetna offers a variety of solutions and products for Pennsylvanians that bundle the benefits of a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage. Aetna® Medicare Solutions is offered across Pennsylvania and will work with the PA Clinical Network to enhance care coordination and increased quality for its members.

"We quickly recognized Aetna's commitment to their patients, and we are pleased to be collaborating with Aetna to increase quality, reduce unnecessary expenses, and increase satisfaction," said Jaan Sidorov, MD, Chief Executive Officer of the PA Clinical Network. "Our physicians are excited to be working with Aetna and we look forward to serving their members with enhanced levels of value-based care and population health."

"Aetna is dedicated to improving access to quality care, reducing costs, and improving patient satisfaction," said Bob O'Connor, Vice President of Medicare for Aetna Pennsylvania. "As we increase our focus on the value and quality of care accessible to members, we see our partnership with PACN becoming even more important for us and our members."

In addition to providing strategic guidance in value-based systems of care for its participating physicians, the PA Clinical Network also works at the clinic level to achieve the Quadruple Aim higher quality, optimum cost, enhanced patient experience and physician success.

About Aetna

Founded in 1853 in Hartford, CT, Aetna is committed to providing individual, employers, health care professionals, producers and others with innovative benefits, products and services, Aetna is a subsidiary company of CVS Health Corporation and helps an estimated 39 million people to make decisions about their healthcare and health care spending.

PA Clinical Network

The PA Clinical Network has been built by and for independent Pennsylvania physicians, equips over 50 private practices with 150 providers across Pennsylvania with expertise, resources, and tools that support success in the new reality of value-based healthcare. If offers the HealthEC Population Health Platform, ranked "Best in KLAS" by KLAS Research, supports better outcomes and builds a data-driven case for value-based payments while promoting well-coordinated, patient-centered care. Its physician leadership team understands the benefits of autonomy to private practices and their patients. The CIN is supported by the Pennsylvania Medical Society and its Care Centered Collaborative.

