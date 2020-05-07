Global Knowledge Partners with Develop--the New Digital Learning Platform for Business and Technology Professionals

CARY, N.C., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the world's leading tech skills training provider, has partnered with Develop, the new on-demand digital learning platform for business and technology professionals. Develop content is available now through Global Knowledge in North America, and will be worldwide in 2020.

Develop offers two subscriptions: Foundation, which is available in Global Knowledge's GK Polaris Launch training subscription ($99.99/year), and Data Academy ($399.99/year). Foundation learners will develop basic capabilities across a range of technologies, while Academy subscribers will gain advanced expertise, knowledge and practice within specific areas.

Global Knowledge CEO, Todd Johnstone, said, "Develop's online and affordable technology and business skills offering is highly complementary to the existing Global Knowledge portfolio of authorized instructor-led virtual and classroom training."

"Including Develop Foundation in our GK Polaris Launch subscription fortifies our ability to support enterprises and individuals across the complete range of technology skills needs. Whether you're starting your IT career or a CIO, and every step in between, we've got you covered with options that span all levels and price points, anytime, anyplace, and anyhow you want."

While guiding individuals through their IT career paths, Global Knowledge helps enterprises upskill their workforces to make the most of today's emerging technologies, with tailored packages blending digital subscriptions, authorized certification prep courses in live virtual classrooms, and customizable instructor-led training.

Develop's VP Marketing, Katie Morse added, "We're excited to partner with Global Knowledge, the world leader in IT training. Our future-focused content, which includes business critical topics such as data science, machine learning, project management, and software development, has great synergies with the Global Knowledge portfolio. We're looking forward to working together to help organizations and individuals build the skills they need for success in a technology-first world."

