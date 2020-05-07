General Dynamics Awarded State Department IT Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) today announced it was awarded a new contract by the U.S. Department of State (DOS) Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) to support its Western Hemisphere Program (WHP). In partnership with INL WHP, GDIT will strengthen international counter-narcotic, anti-crime and foreign partner law enforcement capabilities. The indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds an estimated value of $350 million and includes a base period of one year with four 12-month options.

"GDIT's work with the INL will deliver new technical capabilities to counter-narcotics trafficking, money laundering and other transnational criminal activities," said Senior Vice President Paul Nedzbala for GDIT's Federal Civilian Division. "Our solution will directly support INL's critical mission to minimize the impact of international crime and illegal drugs, protecting both U.S. citizens at home and our partners abroad."

Through this contract, GDIT will deliver IT services designed to enhance INL's counter-narcotic and anti-crime interdiction capabilities, increase DOS capacity to deploy new technology, improve information sharing among partners and regions, and expand the law enforcement capability of foreign government partners. GDIT has been a mission-integrated partner with the State Department for more than 20 years. This award expands GDIT's DOS presence within INL.

