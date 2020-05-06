Vista Ridge Water Flows Into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Water System announced the city's newest water source came online on time and is now flowing through water taps, giving one of the fastest-growing cities in the country confidence in its long-term water security for generations.

"I'm incredibly proud of this accomplishment," said SAWS Board of Trustees Chairman Berto Guerra. "For much of our lives, San Antonio has been water-challenged, worrying about drought that came along in the summer months. With Vista Ridge, we can be assured that our children will have the water they and their families need to thrive here."

The 142-mile Vista Ridge pipeline from Burleson County in Central Texas is the result of a public-private partnership – unprecedented in the water industry – that shifted the pipeline development risk from SAWS ratepayers to the private company Garney Construction. The pipeline will deliver 45 million gallons a day.

"This is probably the biggest achievement in our lifetimes and established a new way for water utilities to secure new sources of water," SAWS President/CEO Robert R. Puente said. "I'm incredibly proud of what our City Council, our Board, our staff and our community have accomplished."

Under the direction and guidance of Guerra and Puente, SAWS set a new benchmark for transparency by negotiating this public-private partnership at open meetings attended by the news media, elected officials, environmental groups and the public. Other highlights of the project include:

Vista Ridge delivers the largest non-Edwards Aquifer water supply to the city.



Vista Ridge will provide up to 20 percent of San Antonio's water supply – enough for 162,000 new families.



Ownership of the wells and pipeline system will transfer to SAWS after 30 years.

San Antonio Water System provides water and wastewater services to more than 1.8 million customers in the San Antonio region and continues to set the standard for service within our industry. SAWS is the national leader in water innovation with the largest direct recycled system in the country and the largest groundwater-based Aquifer Storage & Recovery facility in the nation. SAWS was the first in the U.S. in converting methane gas to energy, making this wonderful city … Waterful. For more information, visit www.saws.org.

