Albertsons Companies Supports Online Grocery Shoppers with Nuance AI-powered Virtual Assistant and Live Chat

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Albertsons), one of the largest U.S. food and drug retailers, will deploy Nuance's Intelligent Engagement Platform, specifically its virtual assistant and live chat solutions, to deliver real-time digital support to customers doing their grocery shopping online.

As demand for online grocery shopping grew in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Albertsons turned to Nuance's virtual assistant and live chat solutions to engage customers as they shop for groceries via the web and mobile apps. The AI-powered application assists customers through their shopping experience and provides real-time answers to customer inquiries such as how the delivery service works, item availability, online order tracking status, and store locations and hours.

"Supporting our customers' needs as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible is of utmost importance to us. We are pleased to offer shoppers multiple options when it comes to ordering online – from in-store pickup to contactless delivery," said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer and Digital Officer at Albertsons Companies. "Our associates are fully committed to assisting our customers in the stores, and now we can extend that same Albertsons experience to our digital channels, ensuring our customers' needs are met however they choose to shop."

The Albertsons Companies family of stores is comprised of more than 2,200 supermarkets operating under 22 banners across 34 states and the District of Columbia. It is one of the largest retail employers in the U.S., and its home delivery services are available in 11 of the top 15 U.S. markets today. Albertsons Companies has deployed Nuance-powered virtual assistant and live chat solutions across its Vons stores, and now will deploy the AI-powered assistance across Safeway, Tom Thumb, Jewel Osco, Albertsons, Pavilions, and Randalls.

"We innovate to create value and help organizations solve real problems that make everyday lives better through Conversational AI," said Joe Petro, EVP and CTO, Nuance. "We are fortunate to partner with Albertsons as they put their customers' experiences and needs at the center of their business to ensure people are getting what they need in an efficient, easily accessible way, and we deeply respect their commitment to the communities they serve."

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 29, 2020, the Company operated 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company's stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Haggen. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In fiscal 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities, and veterans' outreach.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .

