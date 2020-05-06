Market Overview

Targovax Announces That Abstract on Interim Phase I Clinical Data From the Phase I/II Peritoneal Trial is Accepted at ASCO

PRNewswire  
May 06, 2020
OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that interim phase I clinical data from the phase I/II trial evaluating systemic durvalumab + intraperitoneal ONCOS-102 in patients with peritoneal disease originating from ovarian or colorectal cancer, will be presented at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific conference, 29-31 May 2020. The trial is a collaboration with Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and Ludwig Cancer Research (Ludwig, trial sponsor) and AstraZeneca.

The abstract will be released on 13 May on https://meetings.asco.org/am/virtual-format.

Abstract title:

Phase I/II study to evaluate systemic durvalumab + intraperitoneal (IP) ONCOS-102 in patients with peritoneal disease who have epithelial ovarian (OC) or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC): Interim phase I clinical and translational results.

Abstract no.:

3017

Presenter:

Dmitriy Zamarin, MD, PhD

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli
Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
